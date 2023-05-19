Imperial Drive access closing

The Texas Department of Transportation will close access to Imperial Drive from Highway 6 on Monday morning as part of the Mall to Mall project to build continuous frontage road bridges and reconstruct Highway 6 from Bagby Avenue to Waco Drive.

Frontage road traffic will not be able to turn onto Imperial Drive, and Imperial Drive traffic will not be able to access the Highway 6 frontage road during the closure. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, weather permitting.

Orchestra, choral concert

The Bluebonnet Philharmonic Orchestra will partner with the Central Texas Choral Society for “An Evening at the Esterházy Castle” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

Admission is $10, and tickets will be available at the door.

The program, featuring a 40 piece symphony and 70 member choir, will highlight three works by Viennese classical composer Franz Joseph Haydn. The choir will sing, accompanied by the orchestra, Haydn’s “Lord Nelson Mass” and “Te Deum.” The orchestra will then play Haydn’s “Symphony 104.”

Save pull-tabs

The Waco McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 3 to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. It will take place on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street behind Target and West Waco Library.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association’s Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county every year.

Membership forms will be available for new and current members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Art Guild workshop

The Art Guild of Central Texas will have a workshop on perspective by Julian Rosas from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Central Presbyterian Church Garden Room, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $10 for nonmembers. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Bruceville-Eddy festival

The city of Bruceville-Eddy will continue its annual Spring Fest Saturday.

A parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by events at City Hall, including lawnmower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, children’s area, dog shows, pony rides, power wheel races and a beard contest. The festival ends at 4 p.m.

For more information, call 254-859-5700.

Blood pressure program

Greater Waco YMCA is sponsoring a Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program that will start Tuesday and continue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776- 6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Crawfish boil Saturday

The sixth annual Waco Goodfellas Crawfish Boil will start at noon Saturday at Lakeside Bar & Live Music, 6605 Airport Road.

The event will include crawfish, live music, drinks and a raffle for prizes.

All proceeds help the Waco Goodfellas fill its mission to help kids in the community at Christmastime.

Community event

The Waco Police Department will hold a Community Opportunity Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

The event will bring together community resources with local youths, teens and young adults.

For more information, contact Eric Hawkins at 254-750-7064 or erich@wacotx.gov.

Pet event Saturday

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Free movie screening

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen “Carbon Colonialism” during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.