Waco-area news briefs: Instant Pot cooking class Tuesday at Extension office

Scrap tire collection day

The city of Waco Solid Waste Department is marking America Recycles Day by hosting a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill.

The event is for Waco residents only. Residents are encouraged to skip the line and preregister online at ow.ly/g1mb50KPtPZ, by calling 254-299-2606 or by emailing soildwasteinfo@wacotx.gov. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and a photo ID. Those who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per household, a maximum size of 20 inches and no tires with rims/wheels are allowed.

For more information, call 254-299-2612 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

The Speaker will be Christina Cameli, teaching free motion quilting. Visitors are welcome.

Instant Pot cooking class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will have a holiday Instant Pot cooking class from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tesday at the AgriLife facility, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Registration for the course will close at 5 p.m. Monday. Cost is $49.

To register, go to the MCC Continuing Education website, cereg.mclennan.edu, or call 254-299-8888.

Waco Rotary Club

Tom Balk, assistant parks director for the city of Waco, will speak about local parks and the upcoming installation of a Rotary bench and little library in one of the city parks at Tuesday's Rotary Club meeting.

The club meets at noon at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium. The meeting is free. Lunch is $20, but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners presents Lunch with the Masters from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

Steven Lovecky and Jeanette Kelly will speak about decorating with succulents.

Attendees should bring their lunch. Call the local AgriLife office at 254-757-5180 for more information.

'Stones Cry Out' lecture

Dan Brook, a sculptor and Baylor University alumnus, discusses his work and its connections to and representations of indigenous traditions in "The Stones Cry Out," a lecture to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Drive.