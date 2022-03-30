Waco-area news briefs: Interest meeting for Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association

Neighborhood meeting

The city of Waco's Office of Neighborhood Engagement will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to gauge interest in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association.

To find out if your address is in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood, go to waco-texas.com/neighborhoods, and click the blue "What's My Neighborhood?" button.

For more information, contact the Office of Neighborhood Engagement at 254-750-5774 or neighborhoods@wacotx.gov.

Lenten fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.

MCC's 'The Tinker of Tivoli'

McLennan Community College Opera will perform “The Tinker of Tivoli” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at MCC.

Loosely based on a Grimm Brothers tale and adapted from the operatic works of Rossini, "Tivoli" is a comic opera for young audiences that tells the story of Beppe, a tinker who swats flies with a single blow, and his rise and subsequent fall; the love of stuttering young Ernesto and the beautiful Nannina; the feuding of Beppe and cobbler Luigi; and the delicious pies that bring them together.

Tickets are $8 for adults and free for students of all ages, military service members and seniors. They may be reserved at boxoffice@mclennan.edu or 254-299-8200.

