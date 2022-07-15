Waco-area news briefs: Isaiah 117 House hosting lemonade fundraiser Sunday

Community outreach clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has teamed up with Prosper Waco to for a community outreach clinic event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive. The event honors Henrietta Napier, the first African American public health care nurse in McLennan County.

It will include COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines, health screenings, health education classes, reproductive health services, lactation and doula services, substance use services and more.

Cooling centers open

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will have a cooling center open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge’s annual Recovery Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Westphalia blood drive

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a Baylor Scott & White blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 Falls County Road 3000. The council will provide doughnuts, coffee and juice starting at 9 a.m. to anyone who gives blood, as well as Church of the Visitation parishioners.

A photo ID is required to donate. To schedule an appointment, go to bswblood.com.

Isaisah 117 lemonade stand

Waco’s Isaiah 117 House will have a lemonade stand fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

All proceeds will benefit Isiah 117 House, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.