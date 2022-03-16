Waco-area news briefs: Jigsaw puzzle exchange planned for March 26

West Kiwanis blood drive

Kiwanis Club of West will have a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road, on a Carter BloodCare bus.

To schedule an appointment, call Sarah Gardner at 254-722-8090.

Waco PD blood drive

Waco Police Department will have a blood drive from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 3115 Pine Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

To schedule an appointment, call Sipriana Molina at 254-855-9350.

Walk with a Doc Thursday

Waco Family Medicine will have its monthly Walk with a Doc program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Waco Family Medicine's Community Gathering Space, 1600 Providence Drive.

The program is free and open to the public.

Jigsaw puzzle exchange

A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 26 in the Hewitt Public Library Butterfly Garden. Participants should bring puzzles they have completed and pick out some new ones. There is no charge to swap puzzles. There are usually puzzles of 100, 300, 500, 750 and 1,000 pieces, and maybe larger. The pieces should be in a sealed plastic bag inside the box. Only puzzles with no missing pieces should be exchanged.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have its anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd..

Reservations may be made at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/526815.

For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.