Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCulloch House, Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue.

Master Gardener Jeanette Kelly will be the guest speaker. The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners’ Lunch with the Masters program will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Mark Barnett and a panel will present on gardening in drought conditions, plus favorite garden tools and how to use them.

For more information, call the McLennan County Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.

Down Syndrome walk

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12, and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

NARFE meets Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All active and retired federal employees are cordially invited to attend.

Jigsaw puzzle exchange

A jigsaw puzzle exchange will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 1 on the patio at the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Way in Hewitt.

All puzzles should have their pieces in a plastic bag in the puzzle box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Turnersville 42 tournament

The Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market Road 182 north of Gatesville, will hold a 42 domino tournament as a fundraiser March 25.

Entry fee is $10 per player. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by play at 1 p.m.

Lunch is $12 per person, $6 for kids 6 and under, and will be served at noon. Players eat for half price.

For information, for to get a partner, call 254-494-0110 or 254-494-0010 and leave a message. The tournament entry form is available at www.tvillecc.com.

Confederate veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

The meal will be at 6 p.m. For more information, call 254-717-1186.