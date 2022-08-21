Waco-area news briefs: Junior League Deck the Halls tickets to go on sale Sept. 1

Flag football registration open

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation youth flag football, which kicks off Sept. 17. The program for children ages 5 to 14 will emphasize sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Registration is $50 per player through Friday, then $60 per player Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. Forms are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Medicare education meeting

A Medicare educational meeting for new enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road. In addition to answering questions about the Medicare program, there will be information about Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage. This is not sales pitch, but rather information only.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

NAACP meeting Monday

The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco-McLennan County Library’s Central branch, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will be a COVID-19 update. The Health Committee will share the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, treatments and vaccine distribution, and will provide information on monkeypox.

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Deck the Halls market

The Junior League of Waco’s Deck the Halls holiday market will run Nov. 3-6 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 1 at JLWaco.org.