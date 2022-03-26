 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: Junior League hosts pre-K Awareness Day Saturday

  • 0

Wildfire relief efforts

The McLennan County Farm Bureau is coordinating relief efforts for farmers and ranchers who sustained damage in the Eastland fires last week.

The Texas Farm Bureau West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund will collect and distribute monetary contributions as well.

Anyone interested in donating should call Ronnie Dowdle, president of the McLennan County Farm Bureau, at 254-717-4171.

Neighborhood kite day

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, Waco Family Medicine, McLennan County Better Living for Texans, and Grassroots Community Development are sponsoring Family Kite Day on Saturday at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive.

The public is invited to take part in an afternoon of kite flying, making pinwheels and gardening in the Community Gathering Space.

Pre-K Awareness Day

The Junior League of Waco will have a Pre-K Awareness Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

People are also reading…

The event is aimed at collaboration with all McLennan County public school districts and local organizations that strive to promote pre-kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. Admission to the Mayborn Museum will be free for families with pre-K students zoned for McLennan County public schools.

The Junior League of Waco has partnered with Baylor University, Mayborn Museum, Education Service Center Region 12, United Way of Waco and Prosper Waco to host an informational event that will bring McLennan County pre-K programs together to raise awareness for the power of pre-K.

Each pre-K eligible student will receive a free “Class of 2036” T-shirt.

For more information, visit jlwaco.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert