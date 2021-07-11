Waco-area news briefs: Junior League informational meeting for potential new members

Caritas resuming in-person service

Caritas of Waco will allow clients to resume food distribution inside its facility beginning Monday.

The waiting areas will be limited to 25 clients at a time. The agency is allowing only one member per household in the building at a time to receive food assistance. Caritas asks that masks be worn by anyone not fully vaccinated and that clients practice social distancing while in the building.

Clients needing case management, SNAP, and financial assistance will continue to be served over the phone. Appointments can be made by calling 254-753-4593.

Junior League seeking new members

The Junior League of Waco will have an informational meeting for potential new members at 6 p.m. Monday at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.

The event is free. For more information, email membershiprecruitment@juniorleaguewaco.org.

SEC officials to speak at Rotary Club

The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.