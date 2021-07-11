Waco-area news briefs: Junior League informational meeting for potential new members

Caritas resuming in-person service
Caritas of Waco will allow clients to resume food distribution inside its facility beginning Monday.
The waiting areas will be limited to 25 clients at a time. The agency is allowing only one member per household in the building at a time to receive food assistance. Caritas asks that masks be worn by anyone not fully vaccinated and that clients practice social distancing while in the building.
Clients needing case management, SNAP, and financial assistance will continue to be served over the phone. Appointments can be made by calling 254-753-4593.
Junior League seeking new members
The Junior League of Waco will have an informational meeting for potential new members at 6 p.m. Monday at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
The event is free. For more information, email membershiprecruitment@juniorleaguewaco.org.
SEC officials to speak at Rotary Club
The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Lunch costs $20. The speaker will be Chuck Lewis, lead replay official in the command center for the Southeastern Conference.
For more information, call 254-776-2115.
Homespun Quilters Guild meeting
The Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
The program will be presented by Mary Calloway: “Kooky, Quirky, Crazy Quilts”. Visitors are always welcome.
Free legal advice clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.
For more information, call 254-733-2828.
