Waco-area news briefs: Juror Project founder to address Waco NAACP

Master Gardeners applications
The McLennan County Master Gardeners group is accepting applications for the first time in three years.
Applications are being accepted through Thursday.
For more information, call Debbie Vanous at 254-248-1989 or Linda Baggett at 254-717-3854.
History presentation
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host an African American history presentation by Dannie Archie and a presentation by city of Waco neighborhood engagement officials at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited.
Parkinson's exercise classes
Heart O’ Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host exercise classes at 3 p.m. May 18, 20, 25 and 27 at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.
For more information, call 254-716-4402.
Bosque Tour de Norway
The 2021 Bosque Tour de Norway bicycle ride will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Clifton High School, 1101 N. Avenue Q.
Organizers will have four routes to choose from: 20, 40, 60 and 80 miles.
Packet pickup will start at 6 a.m. in the Clifton High School Gym.
For more information, call the Clifton Chamber of Commerce at 254-675-3720.
Bellmead Family Dog Day
Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.
The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways, lots of dogs and a microchip clinic.
Ladies Koinonia Reunion
God’s House of Prayer Church Women’s Ministry will present Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St. in McGregor.
For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.
NAACP justice series
Waco NAACP will present "Who Let George Zimmerman Go?" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.
This Zoom conference is the latest in the group's criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, the practices some prosecutors use to eliminate jurors, and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.
The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.