 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Juror Project founder to address Waco NAACP
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Juror Project founder to address Waco NAACP

  • 0

Master Gardeners applications

The McLennan County Master Gardeners group is accepting applications for the first time in three years.

Applications are being accepted through Thursday.

For more information, call Debbie Vanous at 254-248-1989 or Linda Baggett at 254-717-3854.

History presentation

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host an African American history presentation by Dannie Archie and a presentation by city of Waco neighborhood engagement officials at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited.

Parkinson's exercise classes

Heart O’ Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host exercise classes at 3 p.m. May 18, 20, 25 and 27 at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

For more information, call 254-716-4402.

Bosque Tour de Norway

The 2021 Bosque Tour de Norway bicycle ride will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Clifton High School, 1101 N. Avenue Q.

Organizers will have four routes to choose from: 20, 40, 60 and 80 miles.

Packet pickup will start at 6 a.m. in the Clifton High School Gym.

For more information, call the Clifton Chamber of Commerce at 254-675-3720.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.

The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways, lots of dogs and a microchip clinic.

Ladies Koinonia Reunion

God’s House of Prayer Church Women’s Ministry will present Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St. in McGregor.

For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.

NAACP justice series

Waco NAACP will present "Who Let George Zimmerman Go?" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.

This Zoom conference is the latest in the group's criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, the practices some prosecutors use to eliminate jurors, and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.

The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert