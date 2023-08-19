Storytelling guild meets

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcomed. Call 254-717-1763 for more information.

'Mining the Pacific'

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Mining the Pacific: Vital or Disastrous?" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18 St.

The film explains the technique of deep sea mining, the importance of mining for critical minerals, and possible mining damage to marine ecosystems. Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome and everything is free. Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.

Kick Off Luncheon



Former NFL player Santana Dotson is the keynote speaker at the 2023 Kick Off Luncheon Thursday at Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will preview the 2023 Bears team.

TIckets for the 11:30 a.m. event cost $55 and are available by calling the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce at 254-757-5600.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight available for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.

Czech Heritage Society

The McLennan-Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.

Plans for Westfest on Labor Day weekend will be discussed.

For more information, call 903-393-2890.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Youth flag football

Registration is open for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Saturday. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Dog training class

The Cen-Tex Kennel Club will offer a Manners and Control obedience class for dogs of all ages starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

For more information, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Cornhole tournament

The Hearne Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Bags & Boards cornhole tournament Sept. 2 in downtown Hearne.

The cost is $100 per team with a top-three payout. Boards will open at 10 a.m. and play will start at 11. To sign up, go to scoreholio.com.

Doors will open at 11 for the festival, which will include kids activities, food and craft vendors, and musical entertainment.

Karem Shrine car show

Karem Shrine will hold its 16th annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30, with entries eligible for door prizes and a $250 cash drawing. Judging in classes including pre-1951, 1951-1960, 1961-1970, 1971 and later, original, Camaro, Mustang, Mopar, Corvette, top 25, best in show and potentate's choice. Register online at carshowpro.com/event/1336.

Raffles, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, food trucks, vendor booths, oldies music and more activities will be at the event.

Email larrylight111@yahoo.com or call 254-855-3722 for more information.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Legends Crossing, 5100 Crosslake Parkway.

Check-in time is 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9.

To register or donate, visit alz.org/events to find the local walk.

For more information, contact Tiffany Koslovsky at 254-232-4446 or takoslovsky@alz.org.