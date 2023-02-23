Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-7171763.

Diaper giveaway

Moldbreakers Fellowship will have a diaper giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7509 E. Fairway Drive.

Sizes 1-6 diapers and size small pull-ups will be given away. Limited quantities are available.

Children's book

Crafts and activities for Children’s Storytime at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will follow a reading of David Hurst's "Little Roger the Dodger and his Journey Home." The book's illustrator, Greg Peters, will be selling prints and doing life caricature drawings for kids ages 5-12.

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday 2625 S. 18th St.

NAACP banquet

The Waco NAACP Scholarship banquet will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Tickets cost $50 each and are available at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Dinner will be catered by Sascee’s Southern Eatery.

The event will mark the Waco NAACP’s 87th anniversary. Michael Hurd, former director of the Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture, is the featured speaker.

Business expo

Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, will have a Black-Owned Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It will offer an opportunity to shop and support local Black-owned small businesses from Richland Mall and surrounding areas. The expo will be filled with vendors showcasing their services and products.

Rattlesnake roundup

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 53rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby.

Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

Lenten fish fry

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle on Farm-to-Market Road 185, will host a Lenten fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $14 for adult plates, and $7 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 254-848-5600.

This the only fish fry Karen Shrine will have during Lent.