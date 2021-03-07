Waco-area news briefs: Keep Waco Beautiful hosts Rain Water Harvesting class Saturday

Rain Water Harvesting class

Keep Waco Beautiful hosts its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting class on Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.

Two classes are available, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., with only 25 people allowed in each class.

Participants will receive a "How To Guide," provided by KWB, and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials.

Tickets cost $50.

Parents’ Night Out Friday

Registration is underway for Parents’ Night Out, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The event is intended to give parents a night off while their children enjoy “a safe, fun evening of pizza and skating at Skate Waco.”

Children can be dropped off at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost is $10 per child, which includes pizza and drink. The event is open to children ages 5-13. To register, call 750-8684.

Medicare education course

A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.