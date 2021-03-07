Waco-area news briefs: Keep Waco Beautiful hosts Rain Water Harvesting class Saturday

Rain Water Harvesting class
Keep Waco Beautiful hosts its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting class on Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.
Two classes are available, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., with only 25 people allowed in each class.
Participants will receive a "How To Guide," provided by KWB, and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials.
Tickets cost $50.
Parents’ Night Out Friday
Registration is underway for Parents’ Night Out, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The event is intended to give parents a night off while their children enjoy “a safe, fun evening of pizza and skating at Skate Waco.”
Children can be dropped off at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $10 per child, which includes pizza and drink. The event is open to children ages 5-13. To register, call 750-8684.
Medicare education course
A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone who is new to Medicare or is about to become eligible is encouraged to attend. Experts on the federal program will be on hand to answer questions about all facets of Medicare.
The program will be offered again March 23.
For more information, call 292-1843.
NE Riverside Association meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association general meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited. For details, call 652-9056.
History of West Museum reopening
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will reopen Friday after a yearlong closure. The museum will host a Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker exhibit from Friday through May 1.
Hours of operation for spring will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge.
Livestrong program at YMCA
The YMCA will host Livestrong at the YMCA from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting next week. The program offers physical and social activities for adults affected by cancer.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
