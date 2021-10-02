Waco-area news briefs: Keep Waco Beautiful seeks volunteers for Brazos River cleanup

Fire prevention week event

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Fire Safety Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, in partnership with Baylor’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and other local first responders.

The day will end with a fire drill at 4:30 p.m., when visitors and staff will hear the alarm and evacuate the museum.

Retired teachers group meets

Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be guest speaker, via Zoom, for a meeting of the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

Lee will discuss legislation affecting school retirees, followed by a question and answer session. The meeting is open to members and other school retirees. Topics will include a 13th check, pay raises, changes in return-to-work rules and health benefit carriers.

For more information, call 254-644-0926.

State of the state, city