Creek clean-up effort

Keep Waco Beautiful is leading a creek clean-up effort Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at 2520 Landon Branch Road.

This creek feeds directly into Waco’s drinking water supply. Volunteers should be prepared to get into the creek, getting clothes and shoes dirty.

Sign up at dash.pointapp.org/events/89224 or email lindsayg@wacotx.gov for more information.

Farmers market

The Bridge Street Farmers Market will return Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. for the fall season at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

The market will feature live music by Stikee, yoga at 6 p.m., community booths and vendors including World Hunger Relief Inc., Feathered Fork Farms, Soooo Hummus, GG’s Flower Hut, Waco Herb Co., Flock and Flora, G&G Gary’s Grill, Brown-White Truck Farms, Kurbside Coffee, Heritage Creamery, Violette Bakery and Farmdog Yakitori.

Chemistry road show

The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

This program for ages 6 and up is full of chemical wonders that turn ordinary objects into exciting learning experiences.

Attendees will see colorful reactions and polymers growing right in front of them taking part in experiments, making observations and testing hypotheses.

Liberty lecture at MCC

McLennan Honors College will host the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture featuring Os Guinness at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.

Guinness is an internationally recognized author, philosopher, social critic and “champion of liberty,” according to a press release.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries.eventbrite.com. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, email reservations@mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8604.

Hispanic Waco display

A Hispanic Waco wall display will be unveiled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The piece highlights the lives of Hispanic people who helped Waco become the city it is today.

Special guests will include representatives from among local elected officials, city management, business leaders and the Waco Hispanic Museum, along with authentic Hispanic treats and drinks.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Harambee weekend

Waco Harambee Revive is Friday and Saturday at the Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Vendors, performers sponsors and volunteers are needed and wanted. The theme is “pull together.”

Contact Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association President, Jeanette Bell at 254-652-9056 or email nerna.waco@yahoo.com for more information. The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will be hosting Waco’s Harambee Revive meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

CRRC dinner, movie

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host dinner and a movie from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. (park on 29th Street). The film is 2022 documentary “Angola Do You Hear Us?”

The event is free, but reservations are required. Ages 13 and up only. For reservations or questions, call or text 254-717-7903 or email crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Waco Hispanic Museum

The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave. (at South Waco Recreation Center), will celebrate 10 years as a nonprofit organization and seven years since the museum opened with an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, in recognition of Mexican Independence Day.

The museum is seeking members, volunteers and — always — financial support.

Contact Louis Garcia at 254-548-9730 or by email at gaitan54l@yahoo.com for more information.

First responder day

The Greater Robinson Chamber of Commerce will host First Responder Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 1, 204 S. Strauss St.

The event will include food, fellowship and live music by Melinda Adams.

Senior health fair

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors is hosting its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either a Medicare or insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.

If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, contact RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.