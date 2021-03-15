Waco-area news briefs: Keep Waco Beautiful taking orders for topsoil, compost

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items that will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items.
For more information, call (254) 299-2612.
Dementia behavior class Tuesday
Trained volunteer community educator Vonna Tindle, community liaison with Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will present “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To register for the virtual event, call (254) 232-4449.
Compost, topsoil orders open
Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until the March 27 pick-up date at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.
Cost is $4 per bag. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.
KWB volunteers will be on hand to load.
Attic Treasures donations
Donations for Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call (254) 753-5166.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath on from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients who are driving are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.
Monetary donations to Central Texas Food Bank can be made at centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.