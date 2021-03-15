Waco-area news briefs: Keep Waco Beautiful taking orders for topsoil, compost

Cost is $4 per bag. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.

KWB volunteers will be on hand to load.

Attic Treasures donations

Donations for Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4328 W. Waco Drive.

For more information, call (254) 753-5166.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath on from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients who are driving are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

Monetary donations to Central Texas Food Bank can be made at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

