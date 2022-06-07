Waco-area news briefs: Keep Waco Beautiful to host river cleanup Saturday

Parkinson's support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support group invites members and the public to hear pharmaceutical representative Kimberly Rivera speak on advanced Parkinson's disease and Duopa treatment options. The presentation will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-71i6-4402.

NE Riverside Association

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host a general meeting, with presentations by the Waco Transit System and Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The public is invited.

Shakespeare in the Park

Wild Imaginings will have its second annual Shakespeare in the Park event Friday through Sunday in the amphitheater at Indian Spring Park, near University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.

This year's performance is "Romeo and Juliet" and will start at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The show is free.

Flag retirement ceremony

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

Anyone may bring torn or tattered flags that need to be respectfully retired.

KWB river cleanup

Keep Waco Beautiful will have a river cleanup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.

The event sponsored by Dos Equis will include outdoor activities, free food and free drinks.

For more information, email carole@keepwacobeautiful.org or call 254-855-7087.

Perry UMC marks 150th

Perry United Methodist Church, 193 Falls County Road 127, will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-447-0995.

