Waco-area news briefs: Kendrick Neighborhood Association city council candidate forum Monday

Baylor Singing Seniors

The Baylor Singing Seniors will present “From the Classics to Broadway with a Detour Through Nashville” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista St.

The program will feature “We Are Redeemed,” “Eternal Life” which is the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi, “Peace Like A River,” “Daddy Sang Bass,” “Forever Country,” “The Music Man” and several more selections.

Youth Council deadline

The city of Waco is seeking dedicated, enthusiastic and motivated teens to join the 2022-23 Waco Youth Council. It allows youth to play an active role in addressing community issues and to serve as youth ambassadors for the city. The deadline to apply is Monday. Information and applications are available at www.waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp. For more information, email WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.

City candidate forum

The Kendrick Neighborhood Association will have a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Monday at Kendrick Elementary School, 1801 Kendrick Lane.

Waco City Council District 2 candidates Armando Arvizu, Alice Rodriguez and Tiffany Vidaña have been invited to participate.

Amber and David Nava will moderate the forum. Early voting will continue Monday and Tuesday, and Election Day is Saturday.

Connally ISD town hall

Connally ISD will have an informational town hall meeting about its bond election at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Connally Elementary School cafeteria, 300 Cadet Way.

Residents are encouraged to bring any questions. The $39 million bond proposal would fund a new elementary school in the district.

Early voting for the Connally election will continue Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the board room at the Connally ISD Administration Building, 200 Cadet Way. Election Day is Saturday.

