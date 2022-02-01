Waco-area news briefs: Kennel Club dog training classes available

Dog training classes

The Cen-Tex Kennel Club of Waco will offer four six-week training classes for dogs, the first of which starts Wednesday and runs through March 10.

Cost for the session is $90. Classes meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Quail Creek Training Center, 705 S. Robinson Drive. Proof of vaccinations, including rabies, is required.

For more information, call 406-439-7157.

The next sessions are planned to begin March 24, May 12 and June 23.

Vaccination clinics set

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. All vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

All clinics are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday — 1 to 5 p.m., Pilgrim’s Pride, 2500 E. Lake Shore Drive; 9 a.m. to noon, Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive; 4 to 7 p.m., South Waco Elementary School, 2104 Gurley Lane.