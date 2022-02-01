Waco-area news briefs: Kennel Club dog training classes available

Dog training classes
The Cen-Tex Kennel Club of Waco will offer four six-week training classes for dogs, the first of which starts Wednesday and runs through March 10.
Cost for the session is $90. Classes meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Quail Creek Training Center, 705 S. Robinson Drive. Proof of vaccinations, including rabies, is required.
For more information, call 406-439-7157.
The next sessions are planned to begin March 24, May 12 and June 23.
Vaccination clinics set
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. All vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.
All clinics are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday — 1 to 5 p.m., Pilgrim’s Pride, 2500 E. Lake Shore Drive; 9 a.m. to noon, Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive; 4 to 7 p.m., South Waco Elementary School, 2104 Gurley Lane.
Thursday — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Robinson ISD Intermediate School cafeteria, 605 S. Old Robinson Road.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road.
Every day — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health district, 225. W. Waco Drive.
Severe weather training class
The National Weather Service will conduct a free, virtual SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The program is in partnership with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management and McLennan Community College.
Registration is available at www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend.
The class is for anyone with an interest in weather, established storm spotters or who wants to learn more about severe weather threats.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.