Kermit Oliver exhibition

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will present an exhibition of Kermit Oliver's Hermès scarves to celebrate the world-famous artist's 80th birthday.

The opening reception is 6 p.m. Aug. 4, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 14.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

University High fundraiser

The University High School cheerleaders will hold a car wash fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Amy's Attic Self Storage, 1821 S. New Road.

Snow cones will be provided while drivers wait.

Toys for Tots fundraiser

A fundraiser benefiting Toys for Tots will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hooters restaurant, 3921 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Links Fellowship

Midway High School golf coach Keith Mikeska will be the featured speaker for a Waco Links Fellowship lunch at noon Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Rabbit demonstration

The American Rabbit Breeders Association will hold a demonstration of mini lop-eared, mini satin rabbits and guinea pigs from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.

For more information, call Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.

Teague reunion

A 40-year reunion is planned for Aug. 4-6 in Teague for alumni of the Booker T. Washington and J.A. Brooks school.

A celebration consisting of games and fellowship will be held Friday, followed by a Saturday parade, picnic and banquet, then a Sunday memorial worship.

For more information, visit btwjabalumni.org.

Father-son cookout

The city of Woodway will hold a community father-son cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.

Tickets are $35 per person, which includes burgers and hot dogs from Dubl-R, ice cream from Heritage Creamery, kickball, bounce houses, a photo booth and more.

School supply drive

The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4-6.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmarts on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Lego class

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive will offer a Lego Masters Robotics Class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The class is for ages 8 to 15 and costs $20 for YMCA members, $30 for non-members. The registration deadline is Tuesday.

Participants will use Legos, axles, pulleys and motors to create robots.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

Choral auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.

The local ensemble will perform Maurice Duruflé's "Requiem" Nov. 12 with other performances scheduled in December, February and June, including a tour of Ireland.

Singers can sign up for an audition time by emailing centexchoralsociety@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

MCC Foundation raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

Mayborn Mondays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week with a storytime and crafts geared toward children 5 and under.

Next week’s guest is Emily MacDonald, the museum engagement coordinator.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.