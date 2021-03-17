Waco-area news briefs: Kickball fundraiser for China Spring Youth Athletics

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items not allowed include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items.
Robinson Little League barbecue
Robinson Little League will have a brisket barbecue lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Youngblood Park, 459 E. Moonlight Drive.
Saturday is the opening day of the season, and all proceeds from the lunch go to the league.
Styrofoam recycling event April 3
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul trucks with recycling signs on the side.
Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles as volunteers will remove the material from trunks and back seats.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
China Spring kickball tournament
The China Spring Youth Athletic Association will have a co-ed adult kickball tournament fundraiser April 3.
It is an opportunity for the community to preview new turf infields installed with a $250,000 Hometown Strong grant from Pilgrim’s Pride.
An Easter egg hunt will kick off the event at 9 a.m. and the kickball tournament will follow.
Kids will be able to buy $10 wristbands to participate in Nerf battles, jump on inflatables and crash radio-controlled cars.
The kickball entry fee is $20 for individuals and $250 for teams of at least 10 players. Teams must include at least four girls playing.
Register at givebutter.com/CSYAAKickball. For more information, email kissqt1@yahoo.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.