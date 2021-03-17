Waco-area news briefs: Kickball fundraiser for China Spring Youth Athletics

Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles as volunteers will remove the material from trunks and back seats.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted.

The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

China Spring kickball tournament

The China Spring Youth Athletic Association will have a co-ed adult kickball tournament fundraiser April 3.

It is an opportunity for the community to preview new turf infields installed with a $250,000 Hometown Strong grant from Pilgrim’s Pride.

An Easter egg hunt will kick off the event at 9 a.m. and the kickball tournament will follow.

Kids will be able to buy $10 wristbands to participate in Nerf battles, jump on inflatables and crash radio-controlled cars.

The kickball entry fee is $20 for individuals and $250 for teams of at least 10 players. Teams must include at least four girls playing.

Register at givebutter.com/CSYAAKickball. For more information, email kissqt1@yahoo.com.

