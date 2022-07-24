Waco-area news briefs: Kids focus on aquaponics at YMCA

Step Up, Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines.

The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Call 254-757-5180 for information.

Day camp

Local American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA scouting troops will host a swimming-focused day camp from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1-4.

The cost is $50 plus membership and includes archery, leather and wood craft, nature studies, first aid, and snacks. Ages 5-13 are served, and camp counselors ages 14-18 attend free.

To register or ask questions, email ahgtroop3567@gmail.com.

YMCA aquaponics

Kids can explore aquaponics at the YMCA’s upcoming kids’ STEAM classes held at the Y, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Cost is $30 per child. Space is limited and registration is required. Registration ends one week before the classes. Call 254-776-6612 for information. Parents should be aware the children will leave with a fish to care for.

TMNT at Richland Mall

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Raphael will make an appearance at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. July 30.

The heroes in a half-shell will pose for pictures with attendees and sign autographs.

Back-to-school barbecue

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival presents its annual Community Barbecue and Back-To-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway.

Guests can enjoy a fresh summer meal and will leave with a backpack stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.