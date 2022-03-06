Waco-area news briefs: Kiwanis Seniors to observe 35th year in Waco

'Divas 2022' arts fest fundraiser

“Divas 2022,” a fundraiser for the Waco Cultural Arts Festival, will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

The event will include sweet and savory food, drinks, music, dance, “loads of glam” and a silent auction.

Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit Cultural Arts of Waco, including the annual arts fest.

To reserve a table, go to app.hellofund.com/form/81M62y3d or call 254-776-1591.

Pro-Life welcomes author

Tricia Ross, author of "When Wishes Change," will be the speaker at a pro-life gathering from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary's church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Ross will speak about the challenges of her second pregnancy, knowing her daughter’s life would only be for days.

An Italian buffet will be served from noon to 1, at a cost of $3 for adults, followed by the program at 2. For information, call 254-644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Genealogy workshop Saturday

The Central Texas Genealogical Society and the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host a free workshop about finding and using county records from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the library meeting room.

Speakers include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner, Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center. To register, go to wacolibrary.org or call 254-750-5945.

Kiwanis Seniors anniversary

Kiwanis Seniors of Waco will celebrate its 35th year in Waco from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Golden Corral, 681 N. Valley Mills Drive. Cost is $10.

The event will feature the club's accomplishments over the years. For more information, call 817-991-1343.

