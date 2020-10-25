Waco-area news briefs: Komen More Than Pink Walk goes virtual

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Testing sites will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days it is operating. Tests at Heritage Square also are saliva-based tests, and participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for a least 30 minutes before the test.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street at Washington Avenue; and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com.
Cleveland Avenue block closed
City of Waco streets crew will be closing Cleveland Avenue from South 10th Street to South 11th Street, Monday through Friday, for street repairs. Detour signs will be in place.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find alternate routes to minimize delays and traffic congestion.
Toys for Tots applications
Toys for Tots applications are available at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Applications for children 12 years and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Mail-in ballot status tracker
The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the November 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed out yet, as well as see if their respective returned ballot has reached the elections office.
The service is available in both English and Spanish.
Komen 'virtual' walk Saturday
The Susan G. Komen Waco More Than Pink Walk is going virtual. Participants are asked to "walk where you are" on Saturday Oct. 31 from 9-11 a.m.
For more information, call 512-473-0900 or email walk@komengreatercetx.org
