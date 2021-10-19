Waco-area news briefs: Komen More Than Pink Walk set for Sunday

Komen Walk Sunday

The 2021 Central Texas More Than Pink Walk offers a virtual, self-paced option for everyone in the greater Austin-Waco-San Antonio community as well as a traditional in-person walk event in Austin.

Waco participants can walk around the lake by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 5601 Crosslake Parkway, from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday and take photos at a pink balloon arch, write the names of loved ones and friends who battled breast cancer in and Honor and Memoriam area, and grab survivor goodie bags.

To register, go to Komen.org/CentralTXWalk.

University 1971 reunion

The University High School Class of 1971 will have its 50th reunion Friday and Saturday.

There will be an informal mixer beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hodde Lodge, 4716 Fort Ave. The mixer is BYOB, and light appetizers will be served. There will be a catered dinner and dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

Cost is $30 per person. For more information, call Terry Morris Lechler at 254-749-4905 or Sue Rosenfeld Hanson at 254-722-7052.

Antique farm machinery show