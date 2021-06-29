Waco-area news briefs: KWBU reception to mark 21st year on the air

KWBU celebrating 21st year

KWBU-FM will have a come-and-go reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the radio station, 2100 River St., to mark its 21st year of providing public radio in Central Texas.

The public is invited to attend the reception, featuring food provided by Milo All Day.

Formal reading of Declaration

Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the county courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

The annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

The public is invited to attend. Free copies of the U.S. Constitution will be distributed.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges.

To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.