Waco-area news briefs: KWBU reception to mark 21st year on the air
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: KWBU reception to mark 21st year on the air

KWBU celebrating 21st year

KWBU-FM will have a come-and-go reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the radio station, 2100 River St., to mark its 21st year of providing public radio in Central Texas.

The public is invited to attend the reception, featuring food provided by Milo All Day.

Formal reading of Declaration

Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the county courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

The annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

The public is invited to attend. Free copies of the U.S. Constitution will be distributed.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges.

To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.

Mooreville UMC barbecue

Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, west of Chilton, will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dinner plates are $15 and available by drive-thru only. Proceeds benefit construction of a new sanctuary to replace one destroyed by fire.

For more information, call 254-709-7921.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. It will reopen Tuesday.

Students may continue to register for summer and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

