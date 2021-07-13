Waco-area news briefs: La Vega ISD COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

Watercolor Society meeting
The Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Richardson artist Sharon Serrago will present an abstract watercolor demonstration. For membership information, email jvtexas66@gmail.com.
Matter of Balance class forming
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will start a new fall prevention class, A Matter of Balance, on Thursday. The class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon for eight weeks at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive. It is free. The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
For more information, call 254-292-1857.
Alzheimer’s fundraiser
The Alzheimer’s Association of Waco will have a hot dog fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Living Springs Village Memory Care, 8601 Old McGregor Road.
Food plates are $5.
Faith Walk barbecue dinner
Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue chicken and sausage plate dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward parking lot improvements at the church.
Plates cost $10. To pre-order, call 254-235-1595.
Prizes will be given away as part of a raffle.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.
The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.
The free vaccination clinic is for La Vega ISD students and their families and the Bellmead community.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.
