Waco-area news briefs: La Vega ISD COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

Watercolor Society meeting

The Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Richardson artist Sharon Serrago will present an abstract watercolor demonstration. For membership information, email jvtexas66@gmail.com.

Matter of Balance class forming

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will start a new fall prevention class, A Matter of Balance, on Thursday. The class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon for eight weeks at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive. It is free. The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

For more information, call 254-292-1857.

Alzheimer’s fundraiser

The Alzheimer’s Association of Waco will have a hot dog fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Living Springs Village Memory Care, 8601 Old McGregor Road.

Food plates are $5.

Faith Walk barbecue dinner