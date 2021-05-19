Waco-area news briefs: La Vega to honor champion track team with parade

Master Gardeners plant sale

The McLennan County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.

A variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available including annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents and cacti, shade plants, vines and ground cover, and plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.

Cash and checks accepted.

Shower for Care Net Saturday

American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially sizes 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need.

For more information, call 254-722-1330.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations