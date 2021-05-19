Waco-area news briefs: La Vega to honor champion track team with parade

Master Gardeners plant sale
The McLennan County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.
A variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available including annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents and cacti, shade plants, vines and ground cover, and plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.
Cash and checks accepted.
Shower for Care Net Saturday
American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially sizes 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need.
For more information, call 254-722-1330.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations
Free COVID-19 vaccinations through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continue at a drive-thru clinic at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Dates and times are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Appointments are optional but can be made by visiting covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics.
College officiating topic of program
Baylor's Lifelong Learning Program will present “An Inside Look at College Football Officiating," a free Zoom event starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Chuck Lewis, a Southeastern Conference football referee with more than 30 years of experience and eight postseason bowl games under his belt, will discuss his experiences.
For more information, email lifelonglearning@baylor.edu.
La Vega hosts parade Thursday
La Vega High School is hosting a parade to celebrate its state champion UIL boys track and field team at 6 p.m. Thursday along Bellmead Drive.
The parade also honors the regional champion girls track team, which took silver in the 4x200 relay at state.
An awards program for both teams follows the parade at the high school auditorium, 555 N. Loop 340. In case of bad weather, the celebration will continue at the school.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.