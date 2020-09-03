Waco-area news briefs: Labor Day trash collection changes

Pandemic counseling hotline available
Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
The program is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center, and services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; promoting the use of development of coping strategies; and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Teddy Bear Picnic at East Terrace
The Historic Waco Foundation will present a Family Funday event, Teddy Bear Picnic, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13, at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
The event will feature snacks, crafts and a teddy bear wellness check with Express ER. The event will take place outside on the grounds of East Terrace, and pre-registration is required to allow for proper social distancing measures to be taken. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at the event.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Labor Day trash collection
Trash normally collected on Mondays in Waco will instead be collected Wednesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
The city of Waco Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed Monday.
Dr Pepper Museum paranormal tours
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum Friday and Saturday.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including the museum’s otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the facility’s history and investigate paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people, at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
