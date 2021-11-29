Waco-area news briefs: Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday

Lacy Lakeview parade

The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District will sponsor a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the parade. All vaccines and booster shots will be available.

Waco Wonderland returns

Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of the Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.

Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

Litter cleanup effort

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a Highway 6 cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6, near Speegleville Road.