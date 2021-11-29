Waco-area news briefs: Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday

Lacy Lakeview parade
The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.
The Waco-McLennan County Health District will sponsor a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the parade. All vaccines and booster shots will be available.
Waco Wonderland returns
Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of the Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.
Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Litter cleanup effort
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a Highway 6 cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6, near Speegleville Road.
Supplies, including safety vests, gloves and pickers, will be provided. Papa John’s Pizza will provide lunch. After lunch, volunteers will continue to Lacy Point on Lake Waco, to tidy up the boat launch area where Fish On Texas is holding its annual Toys For Tots Tournament.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
Education luncheon
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of Public Education Luncheon at the Baylor Club at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, will provide an update on the future of public education.
To purchase a ticket, visit https://ecs.page.link/nNyzh.
