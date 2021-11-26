Waco-area news briefs: Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade set for Tuesday

Lacy Lakeview parade

The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.

Stilwell quilt raffle

Stilwell Retirement Residence is selling raffle tickets for a quilt to benefit Stilwell’s resident activity fund. The two-sided quilt is a log cabin quilt block pattern and was handcrafted by a resident and her two daughters.

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, through the morning of Dec. 4. The raffle drawing will be Dec. 4 at the end of Stilwell’s Open House, which is 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Food manager training

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 at McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Cost is $125, which includes training, materials and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination. The certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years. For more information, call Colleen Foleen at 254-757-5180.