Waco-area news briefs: Lake Shore Funeral Home planning June 14 flag retirement ceremony

Community engagement meeting

MGT Consulting Group will have a virtual community engagement meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to present the city of Waco’s Disparity Study project overview and gather comments from business owners on their experiences doing business, or attempting to do business, with the city. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, email cityofwacodisparitystudy@mgtconsulting.com or visit cityofwaco-txdisparitystudy.com to sign up.

East Side Turn Row Meeting

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will have a free East Side Turn Row Meeting with registration starting at 8 a.m. Friday off Crunk Road, near Asa in southeastern McLennan County.

Cropping system specialist Ronald Schnell will provide an update on the current growing season, primarily on corn, grain sorghum and cotton. Integrated pest management agent Tyler Mays will discuss field conditions pertaining to his scouting report on insect and disease. John Robinson will give a cotton and feed grains market update.

Participants should RSVP by Tuesday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Pro-Life Waco meets Sunday

Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday Luncheon is at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Speaker is Stephanie Lee from West.

Lunch is $5 for adults. For information, contact John Pisciotta at 254-644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Flag retirement ceremony

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

Anyone may bring your torn or tattered flags if they need to be respectfully retired.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.