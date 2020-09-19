Waco-area news briefs: League of Women Voters presents webinars

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

League of Women Voters webinars

The League of Women Voters of Texas is proud hosting two new webinars for voters regarding preparation for the November election. These webinars are free and open to the public.

The Ins & Outs of Safe Voting is Tuesday at noon. Among the topics covered is how to make sure your vote counts. League president Grace Chimene will be talking with Christina Adkins, the legal director of the Elections Division at the Texas Secretary of State office. They will discuss voting by mail, and safe options for in-person voting.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_59SUdgxIQASgUkGZn29HJQ.

The League presents Who Else is on the Ballot? (After the President) on Oct. 6 at noon.

This webinar will discuss responsibilities of down ballot offices and how the elected officials impact the communities they serve.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hjgbMfmESSOY4x7vEWddeg.

Shepherd’s Heart car raffle

The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need.