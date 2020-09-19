Waco-area news briefs: League of Women Voters presents webinars

League of Women Voters webinars
The League of Women Voters of Texas is proud hosting two new webinars for voters regarding preparation for the November election. These webinars are free and open to the public.
The Ins & Outs of Safe Voting is Tuesday at noon. Among the topics covered is how to make sure your vote counts. League president Grace Chimene will be talking with Christina Adkins, the legal director of the Elections Division at the Texas Secretary of State office. They will discuss voting by mail, and safe options for in-person voting.
The League presents Who Else is on the Ballot? (After the President) on Oct. 6 at noon.
This webinar will discuss responsibilities of down ballot offices and how the elected officials impact the communities they serve.
Shepherd’s Heart car raffle
The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need.
The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at Shepherdsheartfoodpantry.org or in person at at 34th and Bosque.
The drawing will be held October 7.
26th Street section closed this weekA contractor will close South 26th Street, between Clay Avenue and Burnett Avenue, beginning Monday, for sewer main replacement.
Detours will be in place to South 24th Street and South 28th Street.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route for those traveling in the area during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.
Free COVID-19 testing available
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing.
Those interested do not have to have symptoms to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab test.
A walk-up testing event is Thursday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. No registration is required.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
