Healthy baking class

A Healthy Baking with Texas A&M Agrilife class will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class is free and open to the public.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will demonstrate how to modify recipes for good health by reducing saturated fats, sodium and added sugars.

Ranchers leasing workshop

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will offer a ranchers leasing workshop at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The half-day program is designed for agricultural landowners and tenants and is explicitly focused on grazing, hunting and livestock leases. A portion of the program is dedicated explicitly to landowner liability law and how landowners and tenants can protect themselves in the event someone is injured on property they own or control. Additionally, the program highlights a number of economic resources, budgets and decision tools.

For more information, contact Tiffany Dowell Lashmet at 806-677-5600 or email TDowell@tamu.edu.

Waco Mardi Gras Ball

The Waco Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. There will be music by Manhattan, food from The Olive Branch, a silent auction and a traditional auction.

Tickets cost $250 per person and are available at advocacycntr.org.

NARFE to meet

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Granny Basketball game

The Six Shooters, Waco's Granny Basketball League team, will play the Georgetown Fire Ants at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

It is free to attend.

Players are women 50 and older playing 1920s rules, wearing 1920s uniforms.

For more information, call 254-715-4449.

Bound For The Brave

A Bound For The Brave 5K/10K Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estates Drive.

All proceeds will be donated to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club.

Registration costs $30. To sign up, go to discoverwoodway.com/events or runsignup.com to sign up.