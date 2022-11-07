Waco-area news briefs: Lecture explores failure of peace talks in Russia-Ukraine war

Bell ringers needed

The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups and businesses — to ring the bells at the Red Kettles this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts. Money collected supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.

Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers will start Friday and run through Dec. 24, Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer, go to www.registertoring.com For more information, call Dinah Mills at 254-756-7271.

Cooking Well With Friends

Texas A&M AgriLife will have a “Cooking Well With Friends” class from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Instructors will be Ashley Cox and Colleen Foleen.

To register, call 254-757-5180. Cost is $50.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

After a short meeting, there will be a lunch outing to Homestead Heritage.

Guests are welcome, but please RSVP to 254-744-6128 or email irmahserrato@gmail.com.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will have a free legal clinic Monday at Alta Vista Elementary School, 3637 Alta Vista Drive.

Appointments are available from 6 to 8 p.m.

To make an appointment, email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org or call 254-733-2828.

Russia-Ukraine lecture

The Baylor University Department of Political Science will have the third installment in a four-lecture series on understanding the Russian-Ukraine war from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Room 345 of the Draper Academic Building at Baylor.

Baylor political science professor Sergiy Kudelia will speak on “Diplomacy between Invasions: Why Peace Talks Failed.”

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Woodway veterans breakfast

The city of Woodway will have its annual veterans breakfast Thursday at the Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway.

Veterans and their families can enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

Confederate veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.