Ukraine war perspective

“Ten Lessons Learned in 12 Month of War in Ukraine: An Economic Historian’s Perspective,” a lecture featuring University of Texas visiting associate professor Volodymyr Kulikov, will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Kayser Auditorium in the Hankamer Academic Building at Baylor University.

Marking the anniversary of Russia’s heightened aggression, the event will examine the situation in Ukraine and set it in historical perspective. Kulikov retains an affiliation with the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv and has had previous appointments at the Central European University in Budapest and Vienna, and at the Karazin Kharkiv National University in Kharkiv. Kulikov specializes in the business history of Eastern Europe, and much of his work has focused on Ukrainian regions that are currently in conflict.

Latin music lecture

Historic Waco will present its spring lecture, “History and Heritage of Latin American Music,” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The panel includes professors from Baylor University’s music department and Baylor Mariachi.

The cost is $5. For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Black History event

The Baylor University Department of History will host Kaysha Corinealdi for its Black History Month Lecture from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 240 of Baylor’s Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Corinealdi, assistant professor of history at Emerson College, will present “Panama in Black: Afro-Caribbean World Making in the Twentieth Century.” It is free and open to the public.

Titled after her recently published book, Corinealdi’s lecture will focus on how we remember, write and conceptualize histories of Black activism in the Americas.

Teacher certification

McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program will host an information session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in room 139 of the Michaelis Academic Center. The event is free and open to students and the public.

The Alternative Teacher Certification program, accredited by the Texas Education Agency, is for people with a bachelor’s degree or in the last semester of a bachelor’s degree program who would like to become certified teachers.

For more information, contact Kimberly Saffold at 254-299-8061 or ksaffold@mclennan.edu.