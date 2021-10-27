 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Lee Lockwood's Fright Night at the Rite
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Lee Lockwood's Fright Night at the Rite

Grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-644-8207.

MCC closed Friday afternoon

McLennan Community College will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday for employee professional development. Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University offices along with the Community Clinic at MCC will be open for regular business hours.

For more information, call 254-299-8622.

Elm Mott VFD fundraiser

The Elm Mott Fire Department will have its annual fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.

The event will include a farmers market, barbecue lunch, pumpkin carving contests for adults and kids, live auction, raffle, lottery drawing, family photos, live music and a trunk-or-treat.

Queendom stage play

Queendom, a stage play by Kay Bell about ancient African queens and their accomplishments, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Tickets cost $25.

For more information, call 254-227-2488.

‘Fright Night at the Rite’

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play, “Halloween Show,” presented by the Waco’s Children Theater at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and available at the door. Children 5 and under get in free.

For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-752-1618.

