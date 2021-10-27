Waco-area news briefs: Lee Lockwood's Fright Night at the Rite

‘Fright Night at the Rite’

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play, “Halloween Show,” presented by the Waco’s Children Theater at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and available at the door. Children 5 and under get in free.