Waco-area news briefs: 'Legacy Story' writing contest entries due Wednesday

Writing contest deadline

The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors to share their stories of a recent experience, or one from childhood, that helped make them who they are today; or a pandemic-related story that has changed their lives or the life of someone close to them.

Seniors ages 65 and up are invited to enter the free contest. Legible double-spaced entries of three pages or fewer will be judged, with winners announced at a special “Legacies Tea” event to be held April 30 at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Entries should be mailed to Legacies, c/o Rose Moyer, P.O. Box 895, Hewitt, TX, 76643. The entry deadline is Wednesday.

For more information or questions, email rosemoyer1@aol.com.

Kiwanis Seniors of Waco

Meals on Wheels representatives will present the program at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive. Call 817-991-1343 for more information.

Dog obedience classes

Centex Kennel Club is hosting dog a obedience class, beginning Thursday, which covers basic commands and manners. It lasts six weeks and costs $90.

It will take place at Quail Creek Training Center, 705 S. Robinson Drive. Proof of vaccinations, including rabies, distemper, parvo, and hepatitis, is required. Call 406-439-7157 for more information.

Free skin cancer screenings

Free skin cancer screenings will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Epiphany Dermatology, 7106 Sanger Ave.

Walk-ups are welcome. Appointments may be scheduled at thesunbus.org.

