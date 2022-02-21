Waco-area news briefs: 'Legacy Story' writing contest seeking entries

County records workshop
Central Texas Genealogical Society will host an all-day workshop on "Locating and Using County Records" from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Speakers will include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner of the Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center.
Register for the free event at wacolibrary.org or call 254-750-5945.
Financial literacy class
Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14. To register, go to eventbrite.com.
Writing contest for seniors
The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors to share their stories of a recent experience, or one from childhood, that helped make them who they are today; or a pandemic-related story that has changed their lives or the lives of someone close to them.
All seniors age 65 and older are invited to enter the free contest. Legible double-spaced entries of three pages or less will be judged, with winners announced at a special “Legacies Tea” to be held April 30 at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St. in Waco.
Entries should be mailed to Legacies, c/o Rose Moyer, P.O. Box 895, Hewitt, TX 76643. The deadline for entries is March 30.
For more information or to ask questions, email rosemoyer1@aol.com.
