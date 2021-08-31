Waco-area news briefs: Let's Walk Waco program now forming

Free COVID-19 testing continues

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the following sites:

Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2

Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Registration required at mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643.

Retired teachers fall kickoff

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold an in-person fall event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Education Service Center Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340. It will feature recognition of new retirees and an address by Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Shepherd's Heart car raffle

Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340.