Waco-area news briefs: Let's Walk Waco program now forming

Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
- Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
- Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Registration required at mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643.
Retired teachers fall kickoff
The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold an in-person fall event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Education Service Center Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340. It will feature recognition of new retirees and an address by Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, call 254-644-0926.
Shepherd's Heart car raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340.
Tickets are $25 sand can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at 1401 N. 34th St. The drawing will be held Saturday.
Let's Walk Waco program forming
The local health district and the Live Well Waco Coalition are partnering for Let’s Walk Waco, a free eight-week walking program, Sept. 20 through Nov. 15. Eight-person teams will track miles walked, and there will be health benefits and prizes along the way. Register at www.bit.ly/letswalkwaco.
Let’s Walk Waco is open to all McLennan County residents. All activity levels are welcome and encouraged to join.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.