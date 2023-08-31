Let’s Walk Waco

Let’s Walk Waco, an eight-week program to promote exercise, will have its kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1018 Washington Ave.

The goal of Let’s Walk Waco is to help people feel better, create community and increase their number of weekly walks. The program runs through Nov. 4. Participants can register Saturday and track miles walked on the Walk Across Texas website. People who register and participate will be eligible for prizes.

For more information and to register, go to waco-texas.com/walkwaco.

Alzheimer’s Expo

The McLennan County’s Alzheimer’s Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road.

The event is a resource far people affected by the growing disease.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Newcomers to meet

Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Newcomers and Neighbors is a social club, welcoming all women in Central Texas. Reservations are due by Sept. 11.

Flag football

Registration closes Friday for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Registration, available through Friday, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

For registration forms and more information, go to www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Links Fellowship

Waco Links Fellowship will meet at noon Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 100 Bear Ridge Way.

For more information, email benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Burgers, bingo

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will hold a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins.

‘Big Hat Brunch’

Esther’s Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a “Big Hat Brunch” at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.

Bristol to lecture

Conservationist George Bristol will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Bristol is the author of “Texas State Parks: The First 100 Years, 1923-2023.” Bristol will help celebrate and reflect on the role of Texas state parks in Texas culture.

Bristol spent two decades persuading Texas lawmakers to increase state funding for 95 parks, historic sites and natural areas managed by Texas Parks and Wildlife. His efforts paid off in 2019, when voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment dedicating all sales tax revenue from certain sporting goods to the parks division and the Texas Historical Commission.

Retired educators

Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco.

Guest speaker Tim Lee, of Austin, the association’s executive director, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of-living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of-living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.