I-35 lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the outside three lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 35 in Hillsboro beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The closures span from north of State Highway 22 to just south of Farm-to-Market Road 2959.

The single open main lane will be used to split to I-35W and I-35E. The lanes will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Money Smart storytimes

Waco libraries will be celebrating National Money Smart Week with themed storytimes for children ages 3-6 starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday next week, and one more Friday evening.

Monday — All About Numbers, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesday — Funny Money, South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Wednesday — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Thursday — Goin’ Shoppin’ Toddler Time, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Money Talks! Let's Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

WHS theater camps

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through May 13.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

Health district blood drive

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with Carter Bloodcare to host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the health district, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Every donor will receive an insulated water bottle, while supplies last. Participants need to register for an appointment at carterbloodcare.org.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The third annual Bellmead Family Dog Day will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1100 Hogan Lane.

The event is a pet-friendly day in the park with free microchipping available, a discounted vaccine clinic, food, vendors, corn hole tournament, dog show and activities for kids.

For more information, call 254-424-8455.

Youth Council hike

Waco Youth Council will have a free hike through Cameron Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking. The hike is open to anyone 12 and older. Advance registration is required at waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

Theater camp registration

Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

For more information on the camp and program, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707 or go to https://www.wacochildrenstheatre.org.

Registration deadline is May 5. Camp dates are June 5 through July 1.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Kids Night Out Friday

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will have a Kids Night Out event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 13. The cost is $25 per child, and a meal is included.

Parents can treat themselves to some time off while kids enjoy a safe and fun evening of activities.

To register, call 254-750-8650.

Climate art on display

Waco Friends of the Climate will have a Climate Crisis Art Exhibit through April 29 at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The show includes more than 100 pieces from artists of all ages. Awards will be announced during a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 21.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Summer track registration

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas State meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

'Porch Tales' April 22

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have a "Porch Tales" event from 2 to 4 p.m. April 22 at 2301 Colcord Ave.

The free event features an open mic for storytellers, food and fun for all ages.

For more information, email vivian.rutherford@thestorylady.org.