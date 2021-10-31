Waco-area news briefs: Library book sale opens Thursday

Library book sale returns

The Waco-McLennan County Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

Tens of thousands of books, recordings and other materials in numerous genres will be available at the sale. Admission $10 Thursday and free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The book sale wraps up Sunday with a "moonlight madness" sale from 6:30 p.m. to close. Customers can bring their own bag and fill it up for just $10. Items in the collectors’ corner will also be 50 percent off.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Waco-McLennan County Library.

MCC spring registration

Registration for McLennan Community College's spring semester and winter minimester begins Tuesday at 7 a.m. and continues through Dec. 8.

Visit mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8000 for more information.

Kiwanis Seniors

Susan Matlock-Hetzel is the featured speaker at Wednesday's Kiwanis Seniors meeting.