Waco-area news briefs: Light up the Dark 5K March 27

Household Hazardous Waste Day

Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.

Items not allowed include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.

A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items.

Robinson Little League barbecue

Robinson Little League will have a brisket barbecue lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Youngblood Park, 459 E. Moonlight Drive.

Saturday is the opening day of the season, and all proceeds from the lunch go to the league.

Church to hold food drive for Caritas

El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St., will hold a food drive for Caritas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot.