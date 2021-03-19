Waco-area news briefs: Light up the Dark 5K March 27

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items not allowed include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items.
Robinson Little League barbecue
Robinson Little League will have a brisket barbecue lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Youngblood Park, 459 E. Moonlight Drive.
Saturday is the opening day of the season, and all proceeds from the lunch go to the league.
Church to hold food drive for Caritas
El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St., will hold a food drive for Caritas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot.
Items needed for Caritas’ food pantry include canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, microwaveable soups, canned tuna, chicken and soup (pop-top preferred), peanut butter, rice, beans, cereal and diapers.
BEF scholarship available
The 2021 Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship application is available online to all seniors attending a public high school in McLennan County. The renewable scholarship, totaling $10,000, includes mentoring support and annual workshops designed for college success.
Students can apply at brazosfoundation.awardspring.com. Applications will be accepted until March 31. For more information, call 732-1946 or visit brazosfoundation.org.
Light up the Dark 5K March 27
The Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K will be March 27 at Cameron Park Zoo.
The event is a family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options for participants to fight human trafficking in Waco and around the world.
The in-person event will feature food trucks, music and games.
For more information, go to unboundwaco.org/unbound5k or email waco@unboundnow.org.
