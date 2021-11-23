Waco-area news briefs: Lights, fireworks ring in Christmas season in Waco

The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney, Linda Royals and Greg Wallace.

Christmas concert

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present a Christmas singalong concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.

Tickets are $6 and may be purchased online at youthchorusofcentraltexas.org. Seating is limited and masks are required.

For more, contact info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Pecans for sale

The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling pecans through Dec. 22 at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Lions Park.

Proceeds benefit the club’s public service activities, projects and programs. Call 254-776-5341 for more information.

Climate art exhibit

Waco Friends of the Climate is currently accepting entries from all artists, professional and amateur, for its fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, which will be conducted online. Criteria for the judged awards are relevance to the climate crisis, artistic excellence and originality. Entry is free, and multiple awards are given, with a top prize of $1,000. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 30.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

