 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West holiday attraction to open Friday
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West holiday attraction to open Friday

  • 0

Selling fruitcakes

Men of First Methodist Church of Waco are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Christmas Eve in an Airstream trailer across from the church at Cobbs Drive and Lake Air Drive.

They are also selling Corsicana mammoth pecan halves for $10 a pound. All proceeds support local charities.

For more information, call 254-292-8848.

Lights of West opens

Lights of West, a drive-thru Christmas light park at 2818 Wiggins Road, will open its holiday season Friday and continue operations through Dec. 31.

Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cost is $35 for vehicles with up to eight passengers and $55 for 9-15 passengers.

Scrap tire collection day

The city of Waco will hold a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only.

Residents can preregister online at forms.office.com/g/i2BZTYeS05 or by calling 254-299-2606. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and photo ID. Without preregistration, a current Waco water bill will be required.

Maximum tire size is 24 inches with a limit of 10 per household. Other rules include no tires on rims or wheels, no tires from businesses and no off-road tires or other treads from skid steers or earth movers.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

St. Paul bake sale

St. Paul United Church of Christ will have a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in Marlin.

For more information, call 254-826-2973.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert