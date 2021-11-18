Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West holiday attraction to open Friday

Selling fruitcakes
Men of First Methodist Church of Waco are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Christmas Eve in an Airstream trailer across from the church at Cobbs Drive and Lake Air Drive.
They are also selling Corsicana mammoth pecan halves for $10 a pound. All proceeds support local charities.
For more information, call 254-292-8848.
Lights of West opens
Lights of West, a drive-thru Christmas light park at 2818 Wiggins Road, will open its holiday season Friday and continue operations through Dec. 31.
Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Cost is $35 for vehicles with up to eight passengers and $55 for 9-15 passengers.
Scrap tire collection day
The city of Waco will hold a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only.
Residents can preregister online at forms.office.com/g/i2BZTYeS05 or by calling 254-299-2606. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and photo ID. Without preregistration, a current Waco water bill will be required.
Maximum tire size is 24 inches with a limit of 10 per household. Other rules include no tires on rims or wheels, no tires from businesses and no off-road tires or other treads from skid steers or earth movers.
For more information, call 254-299-2612.
St. Paul bake sale
St. Paul United Church of Christ will have a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in Marlin.
For more information, call 254-826-2973.
