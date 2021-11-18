Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West holiday attraction to open Friday

Selling fruitcakes

Men of First Methodist Church of Waco are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Christmas Eve in an Airstream trailer across from the church at Cobbs Drive and Lake Air Drive.

They are also selling Corsicana mammoth pecan halves for $10 a pound. All proceeds support local charities.

For more information, call 254-292-8848.

Lights of West opens

Lights of West, a drive-thru Christmas light park at 2818 Wiggins Road, will open its holiday season Friday and continue operations through Dec. 31.

Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cost is $35 for vehicles with up to eight passengers and $55 for 9-15 passengers.

Scrap tire collection day

The city of Waco will hold a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only.