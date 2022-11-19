Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday

Lights debut Wednesday

The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.

Medicare enrollment

There will be a Medicare enrollment education meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare open enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Tuesday’s meeting is for new enrollees to the federal program, or people who will soon be eligible, and will cover Medicare, Social Security and supplemental insurance. There will be no sales pitches, only information about the programs. Light refreshments will be served.

Thanksgiving service

Bosqueville Baptist Church, 7465 Rock Creek Road in Bosqueville, will have a community Thanksgiving service at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bosqueville Methodist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church will also participate in leading the service.

For more information, call 817-980-1124.

'Under Poisoned Skies'

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Under Poisoned Skies" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The film describes oilfield flaring in Iraq, the resultant toxic emissions and associated childhood leukemia.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome, and the event is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Singing Seniors Concert

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University.

The concert is free.

Tribune-Herald holiday schedule

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Trib will publish Thursday in electronic format only. Holiday sales circulars will be included in the Wednesday print edition.