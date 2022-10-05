Waco-area news briefs: Limited space available for Oct. 15 star party

Star party spots available

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will have a stargazing party from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15.

The event is rescheduled from May, and people who made reservations then have been contacted to re-register. A few spots are left for Oct. 15.

Beginning at 8 p.m. the National Park Service will host a program highlighting the marvels of the night sky and about preserving dark skies. The host is retired Park Ranger Larry Smith, a dark sky expert from Central Texas.

Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Flashlights are recommended, and lights with a red filter are preferable.

To reserve a spot, call 254-299-2669 or email waco_info@nps.gov.

Free mammograms Friday

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, with support from Bird Kultgen Ford, will offer free mammograms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the dealership, 1701 W. Loop 340.

Mooreville fish fry

Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 near Chilton, will have its annual fish fry Oct. 15.

Plates cost $15. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a live auction.

Daughters of the Republic

Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Diana Mason will present the program, "First Texian Navy."

For more information, call 254-848-5818.

Cameron Park walk

Mark Firmin, author of “William Cameron Park: A Centennial History,” will narrate a walking tour of Cameron Park at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Waco Walks series.

Cameron Park has been considered the crown jewel of Waco since it was dedicated “for the pleasure of the people” in 1910. The 1.5 mile walk will begin near the Redwood Shelter and is free.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Toddler Time program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center has launched a free Toddler Time program for children ages 4 and under to enjoy games, activities and exercise.

The program is offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parents and guardians, along with area child care centers, are invited to sign up their kids.

For more information or to register, call 254-750-8684.