Waco-area news briefs: Literacy Coalition to tour Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy

Literacy Coalition meeting

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, 7200 Viking Drive.

Dean of the academy, Kandace Beckham, will be the guest presenter. She will discuss programs of the academy, followed by a tour of the facility. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Star gazing party

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will have a star gazing party from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

The program will highlight the marvels of the night sky and the importance of preserving dark skies.

To reserve a spot, call 254-299-2669 or email waco_information@nps.gov with the subject "Waco Star Party."

St. Mary’s church festival

St. Mary’s annual church festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.

A fried chicken and sausage meal will start at 10:30 a.m. Events will include live and silent auctions, a country store, garden shop, arts and crafts, and a car show.

Medicare education class

A Medicare education session will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session is for new enrollees to Medicare and will cover Social Security, Medicare Advantage plans and supplemental insurance.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Grassroots dinner

Grassroots Community Development will have a dinner and silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will be the guest speaker.

Individual tickets are $125 at eventbrite.com.

