Waco-area news briefs: Local DAR chapters present reading of Constitution

Steinway Series concert
Professor Bill Howard will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.
Howard will play a collection of works by Chopin; Prokofiev; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; and more. During his 40-year tenure at MCC, he has performed with numerous bands and ensembles across the Central Texas area, including the MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble. Howard’s program will combine the classical repertoire with his favorite jazz selections, including an original tune.
Tickets cost $5 and are available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200.
Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
Health & Information Fair
Heart of Texas RSVP will host a Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall.
The free event, sponsored by McLennan Community College and Baylor Scott & White Health, will include booths offering health services and information for senior adults and their caregivers, as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
For more information, call Heart of Texas RSVP at 254-299-8766.
Constitution Day reading
Members of the Henry Downs and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a reading of the full U.S. Constitution from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.
The reading will take place on the steps of the Fifth Street side of the courthouse.
Friday is Constitution Day, which commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
The event is open to the public. Pocket Constitutions and bottles of water will be provided. Attendees who would like seating are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
For more information, contact Vicky Kendig at victoriakendig@gmail.com, or 254-644-2170.
