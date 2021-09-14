Waco-area news briefs: Local DAR chapters present reading of Constitution

Steinway Series concert

Professor Bill Howard will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.

Howard will play a collection of works by Chopin; Prokofiev; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; and more. During his 40-year tenure at MCC, he has performed with numerous bands and ensembles across the Central Texas area, including the MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble. Howard’s program will combine the classical repertoire with his favorite jazz selections, including an original tune.

Tickets cost $5 and are available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200.

Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Health & Information Fair

Heart of Texas RSVP will host a Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall.

The free event, sponsored by McLennan Community College and Baylor Scott & White Health, will include booths offering health services and information for senior adults and their caregivers, as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.